    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st Field Artillery Brigade get ready for live fire exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.10.2022

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare M270 Multiple
    Launch Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training
    Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2022.
    (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834309
    VIRIN: 220310-A-BS310-1000
    Filename: DOD_108854062
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade get ready for live fire exercise, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

