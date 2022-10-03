41st Field Artillery Brigade get ready for live fire exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare M270 Multiple
Launch Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training
Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|03.10.2022
|03.11.2022 01:19
|B-Roll
|834309
|220310-A-BS310-1000
|DOD_108854062
|00:05:22
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|0
|0
