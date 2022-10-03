Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CAB receives new Apaches

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers from the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division receive the last delivery of AH-64E Apache helicopters at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea March 10, 2022. With this delivery, the 2nd CAB has acquired 24 total AH-64E to their unit to replace older models of the attack aircraft. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 01:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834307
    VIRIN: 220310-A-A4449-102
    Filename: DOD_108854050
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    Korea
    2ID
    Apache
    equipment
    2CAB
    AH-64E

