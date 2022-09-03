Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFMCOM provides college basketball tournament guidance

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Barry W. Hoffman, U.S. Army Financial Management Command deputy to the commander, and Joby Jerrells, USAFMCOM attorney-advisor, talk to USAFMCOM employees about what is allowed and not allowed in the federal workplace regarding college basketball tournaments in a parody video in Indianapolis March 9, 2022. Per Jerrells, gambling in the federal workplace is against the law. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 23:07
    This work, USAFMCOM provides college basketball tournament guidance, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ethics
    basketball
    NCAA
    tournament
    USAFMCOM

