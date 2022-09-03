USAFMCOM provides college basketball tournament guidance

Barry W. Hoffman, U.S. Army Financial Management Command deputy to the commander, and Joby Jerrells, USAFMCOM attorney-advisor, talk to USAFMCOM employees about what is allowed and not allowed in the federal workplace regarding college basketball tournaments in a parody video in Indianapolis March 9, 2022. Per Jerrells, gambling in the federal workplace is against the law. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 23:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834300
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-IM476-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853989
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
