    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220405-M-HZ903-1001

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. The event commemorates the founding of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1921, and consisted of performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Command Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio and Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834289
    VIRIN: 220405-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108853850
    Length: 00:43:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220405-M-HZ903-1001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

