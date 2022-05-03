220405-M-HZ903-1001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. The event commemorates the founding of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1921, and consisted of performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Command Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio and Cpl. Simon Saravia)