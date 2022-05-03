U.S. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform during the centennial celebration at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 5, 2022. The event commemorates the founding of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1921, and consisted of performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the Command Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio and Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834289
|VIRIN:
|220405-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853850
|Length:
|00:43:38
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220405-M-HZ903-1001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
