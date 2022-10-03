GRF Ownership Series

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) executive officer, interviews Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Ana Dorsett, from Stockton, California, assigned to air department, during Ford’s series focusing on ownership. Dorsett took ownership and rebuilt air department’s V-2 division’s training program resulting in a positive outcome of organizing over 160 V-2 personnel’s qualifications and training records. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment.