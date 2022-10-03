Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) executive officer, interviews Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Ana Dorsett, from Stockton, California, assigned to air department, during Ford’s series focusing on ownership. Dorsett took ownership and rebuilt air department’s V-2 division’s training program resulting in a positive outcome of organizing over 160 V-2 personnel’s qualifications and training records. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk executing a tailored basic phase prior to the ship’s first operational deployment.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 19:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834288
    VIRIN: 220310-N-OH637-1002
    Filename: DOD_108853838
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Ownership Series, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Air Department
    Ownership
    Training
    V2

