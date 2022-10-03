An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater medevacs, Mar. 10, 2022, the 34-year-old crewmember from the cruise ship, Serenade of the Seas, 80 miles west of Tampa. The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
03.10.2022
|03.10.2022
03.10.2022 18:12
|03.10.2022 18:12
B-Roll
|B-Roll
834285
|834285
|VIRIN:
|220310-G-G0107-1001
DOD_108853771
|DOD_108853771
00:01:19
|00:01:19
TAMPA, FL, US
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 80 miles southwest of Tampa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
