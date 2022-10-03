Coast Guard medevacs man 80 miles southwest of Tampa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater medevacs, Mar. 10, 2022, the 34-year-old crewmember from the cruise ship, Serenade of the Seas, 80 miles west of Tampa. The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)