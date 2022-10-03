Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 80 miles southwest of Tampa

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater medevacs, Mar. 10, 2022, the 34-year-old crewmember from the cruise ship, Serenade of the Seas, 80 miles west of Tampa. The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    U.S. Coast Guard
    SAR
    Air Station Clearwater

