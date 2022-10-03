Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Cyber Command Legal Conference 2022 - Info Warfare Panel Studio Live

    03.10.2022

    Moderator: CPT Margaret Smith, Asst. Prof., Army Cyber Institute, US Military Academy

    Lt Gen Robert Schmidle, USMC (Ret), Cyber Capabilities & Conflict Studies Advisor, Arizona State University

    Dr. Thomas G. Mahnken, President & CEO, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments

    Dr. Jacquelyn Schneider, Fellow – Hoover Institution, Stanford, California

    Robert Schmidle
    Thomas G. Mahnken
    US Cyber Command Legal Conference 2022
    Margaret Smith
    Jacquelyn Schneider

