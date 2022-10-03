MacDill Air Force Base AirFest Chat Episode 3

U.S. Navy Lt. Katlin Forster, and 2nd Lt. Kristin Nielsen, 2nd Lt. Kristin Nielsen, 6th Air Refueling Wing public affairs officer conduct an interview and answer questions regarding Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida Feb. 22, 2022. Tampa Bay Air Fest is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834266
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853595
|Length:
|00:27:40
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
