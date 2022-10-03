Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Air Force Base AirFest Chat Episode 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. Katlin Forster, and 2nd Lt. Kristin Nielsen, 2nd Lt. Kristin Nielsen, 6th Air Refueling Wing public affairs officer conduct an interview and answer questions regarding Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida Feb. 22, 2022. Tampa Bay Air Fest is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834266
    VIRIN: 220310-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108853595
    Length: 00:27:40
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Air Force Base AirFest Chat Episode 3, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    MacDill Air Force Base
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT