    Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE Command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    In honor of women’s history month, Mrs. Pamela S. Silcox, director of commander’s initiative group for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains how she was inspired by the women in her life, March 9, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Silcox is U.S. Army Veteran and a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy West Point.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 16:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834265
    VIRIN: 220309-A-FJ565-110
    Filename: DOD_108853571
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE Command, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women's History Month

    TAGS

    #womenshistorymonth
    #PeopleFirst #LibertyWeDefend

