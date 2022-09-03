In honor of women’s history month, Mrs. Pamela S. Silcox, director of commander’s initiative group for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains how she was inspired by the women in her life, March 9, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Silcox is U.S. Army Veteran and a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy West Point.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 16:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|834265
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-FJ565-110
|Filename:
|DOD_108853571
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Women's History Month: 20th CBRNE Command, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT