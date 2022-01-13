An introduction video displaying the curriculum of Aviation Ground Support (AGS), of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course, Yuma, Ariz, Jan. 13, 2022. The purpose of reviewing the events of AGS is to familiarize WTI students how the Marine Wing Support Squadron integrates the Six Functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834260
|VIRIN:
|220113-M-YS285-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108853482
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AGS WTI course, by Cpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
