AGS WTI course

An introduction video displaying the curriculum of Aviation Ground Support (AGS), of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course, Yuma, Ariz, Jan. 13, 2022. The purpose of reviewing the events of AGS is to familiarize WTI students how the Marine Wing Support Squadron integrates the Six Functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)