    AGS WTI course

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    An introduction video displaying the curriculum of Aviation Ground Support (AGS), of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course, Yuma, Ariz, Jan. 13, 2022. The purpose of reviewing the events of AGS is to familiarize WTI students how the Marine Wing Support Squadron integrates the Six Functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834260
    VIRIN: 220113-M-YS285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108853482
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGS WTI course, by Cpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

