New Orleans Aerial Footage

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2010

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Five years after one of the most devastating hurricanes ravaged the Gulf Coast, the Greater New Orleans hurricane storm protection system is stronger and more resilient than at any time in history. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working with international and national experts using the most innovative science and engineering to construct a state of the art system that will provide a 100-year storm risk reduction by 1 June 2011. Video gives a birds eye view of projects. Complete project information available upon request. Please contact Wade Habshey for further information at 504-862-2787 or 504-862-2201.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2010
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834233
    Filename: DOD_108853201
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    New Orleans Hurricane Protection System
    IHNC Surge Barrier
    Mary Cochran

