New Orleans Aerial Footage

Five years after one of the most devastating hurricanes ravaged the Gulf Coast, the Greater New Orleans hurricane storm protection system is stronger and more resilient than at any time in history. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working with international and national experts using the most innovative science and engineering to construct a state of the art system that will provide a 100-year storm risk reduction by 1 June 2011. Video gives a birds eye view of projects. Complete project information available upon request. Please contact Wade Habshey for further information at 504-862-2787 or 504-862-2201.