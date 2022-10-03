FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Ronald Krause, the senior enlisted leader for the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), discusses the commands support for April's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834213
|VIRIN:
|220310-O-PX639-413
|Filename:
|DOD_108853010
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
This work, 780th MI Brigade CSM Ronald Krause SAAPM Message, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
