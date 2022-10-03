Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    780th MI Brigade CSM Ronald Krause SAAPM Message

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Ronald Krause, the senior enlisted leader for the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), discusses the commands support for April's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834213
    VIRIN: 220310-O-PX639-413
    Filename: DOD_108853010
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 780th MI Brigade CSM Ronald Krause SAAPM Message, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    SAAPM

