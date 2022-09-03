U.S. Air Force medical teams at St. Francis Medical Center reaches the end of mission

MONROE, La. – Courtney Williamson, a nursing director, U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Holley, a senior nurse assigned to the 633rd Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Capt. Meredith Starr, a physician assigned to the 633rd Medical Group, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Ray Mamuad, a senior nurse assigned to the 62nd Medical Squadron, speak on their experience and the assistance provided at St. Francis Medical Center, Monroe, Louisiana, Mar. 9, 2022. The U.S. Air Force medical teams are deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
