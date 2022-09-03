U.S. Air Force medical teams at St. Francis Medical Center reaches the end of mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MONROE, La. – Courtney Williamson, a nursing director, U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Holley, a senior nurse assigned to the 633rd Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Capt. Meredith Starr, a physician assigned to the 633rd Medical Group, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Ray Mamuad, a senior nurse assigned to the 62nd Medical Squadron, speak on their experience and the assistance provided at St. Francis Medical Center, Monroe, Louisiana, Mar. 9, 2022. The U.S. Air Force medical teams are deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)