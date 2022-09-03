Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force medical teams at St. Francis Medical Center reaches the end of mission

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Woodlyne Escarne 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    MONROE, La. – Courtney Williamson, a nursing director, U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Holley, a senior nurse assigned to the 633rd Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Capt. Meredith Starr, a physician assigned to the 633rd Medical Group, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Ray Mamuad, a senior nurse assigned to the 62nd Medical Squadron, speak on their experience and the assistance provided at St. Francis Medical Center, Monroe, Louisiana, Mar. 9, 2022. The U.S. Air Force medical teams are deployed in support of continued Department of Defense COVID response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 13:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834212
    VIRIN: 220309-A-EJ395-823
    Filename: DOD_108852939
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: MONROE, LA, US

    FEMA
    homeland Defense
    COVID 19
    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID 19
    St. Francis Medical Center

