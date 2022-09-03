Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022: Captain Buckmiller

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    This video is part 2 in a series to promote AFGSC Women's Leadership Symposium 2022 that will be held April 12-13, 2022.

    The mission of the Women’s Leadership Symposium is to promote a community of inclusion across Air Force Global Strike Command enabling Strikers to lead as their authentic selves. This year's theme is Authenticity: Finding the courage and confidence to lead genuinely and strengthen our bond as service members.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834210
    VIRIN: 220309-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108852904
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    This work, AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022: Captain Buckmiller, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Women's History Month
    AFGSC
    Women's Leadership Symposium
    Eighth Air Force
    Twentieth Air Force

