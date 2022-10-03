Cutlass Express 2022- Crime Scene Management-Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/834182" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

David Algarin, NCIS special agent, describes his crime scene management course during exercise Cutlass Express 2022 in Mombasa, Kenya. Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East African coastal regions.