Djibouti- Remote Command and Control Node- SM with Graphics

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade from North Carolina, as well as Marines from Marine Air Control Group Detachment East Africa Air Combat Element, all stationed at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti came together to practice radio battle drills for future field expedience at the Qaid Range. The training included setup of both a VhF- (very high frequency) antenna as well as a (HF) High frequency antenna. This communication system is important because it can be rapidly deployed in austere conditions and can support communications to forward operations outside of standard communication boundaries.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834179
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-MI374-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_108852225
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
