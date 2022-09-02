A Marine from Marine Air Control Group Detachment East Africa Air Combat Element, stationed at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti stands watch at the Qaid Range. The night watch was part of training which included setup of both a VhF- (very high frequency) antenna as well as a (HF) High frequency antenna. This communication system is important because it can be rapidly deployed in austere conditions and can support communications to forward operations outside of standard communication boundaries.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 05:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834170
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-MI374-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108852035
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Djibouti- Remote Command and Control Node- Night Watch- BROLL, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
