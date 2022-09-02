Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djibouti- Remote Command and Control Node- BROLL

    DJIBOUTI

    02.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade from North Carolina, as well as Marines from Marine Air Control Group Detachment East Africa Air Combat Element, all stationed at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti came together to practice radio battle drills for future field expedience at the Qaid Range. The training included setup of both a VhF- (very high frequency) antenna as well as a (HF) High frequency antenna. This communication system is important because it can be rapidly deployed in austere conditions and can support communications to forward operations outside of standard communication boundaries.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 04:43
    Location: DJ

    Djibouti
    Africa
    USMC
    CJTF-HOA
    SFAB
    C2Node

