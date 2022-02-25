Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Blizzard 2022 Clean Copy

    USSEAUX, ITALY

    02.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade alongside Italian soldiers from the 3rd Alpini Regiment conduct an integrated marksmanship range during Exercise Steel Blizzard at Pian dell’Alpe in Usseaux, Italy on Feb. 15, 2022.

    Exercise Steel Blizzard is an Italian Army-hosted multinational mountain and arctic warfare training exercise. Three reconnaissance platoons from the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in a three-phase training regimen with the 3rd Alpini Regiment to expand force capabilities by learning how to shoot, move, and operate in mountainous and arctic conditions. Over the course of the training, these paratroopers learn different methods of skiing and traversing mountains, engaging in combat while skiing and operating alongside the Alpini, culminating in a validation exercise against opposing forces in a mountainous environment. This training plays a key role in further developing the relationship, interoperability and mission capabilities of both forces.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi)

    Location lower third
    Usseaux, Italy

    1st lower third
    SGT Hunter Green
    173rd Airborne Brigade

    2nd lower third
    SGT Jacob Hamann
    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834166
    VIRIN: 220225-A-MS182-605
    Filename: DOD_108851990
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: USSEAUX, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Blizzard 2022 Clean Copy, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    US Army
    AFN Europe
    Italian Alpini
    Cold Weather Military Exercise

