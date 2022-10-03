Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 2022- Medical Training-B-Roll

    MOMBASA, KENYA

    03.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East African coastal regions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 03:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834163
    VIRIN: 220310-F-AV821-829
    Filename: DOD_108851922
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: MOMBASA, KE 

    TAGS

    partnerships
    CutlassExpress

