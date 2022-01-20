Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173RD BSB Stress Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    Members of 173RD BSB conducted weapon qualifications and A stress shoot in a range near Aviano Air Base Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 07:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834158
    VIRIN: 220120-A-MS182-206
    Filename: DOD_108851828
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173RD BSB Stress Shoot, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Stress shoot
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Aviano
    173RD BSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT