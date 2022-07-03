29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and members of the Royal Thai Army conduct jungle patrol training, Mar. 7th, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Jungle training is one key focus area of Hanuman Guardian 22 (HG22). HG22 is part of the Pacific Pathways series, designed to increase readiness, bolster relationships, and develop interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 04:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834155
|VIRIN:
|220307-F-YO514-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108851764
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|FORT THANARAT, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Patrol Training, by TSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT