    Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Patrol Training

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Mason 

    Hanuman Guardian

    29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and members of the Royal Thai Army conduct jungle patrol training, Mar. 7th, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Jungle training is one key focus area of Hanuman Guardian 22 (HG22). HG22 is part of the Pacific Pathways series, designed to increase readiness, bolster relationships, and develop interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Belen Saldana)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 04:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834155
    VIRIN: 220307-F-YO514-1001
    Filename: DOD_108851764
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: FORT THANARAT, TH

    Allies
    Infantry
    Partnership
    Training
    Hanuman Guardian
    Jungle Patrol

