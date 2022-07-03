Hanuman Guardian 22: Jungle Patrol

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and members of the Royal Thai Army conduct jungle patrol training, Mar. 7th, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Jungle training is one key focus area of Hanuman Guardian 22 (HG22). HG22 is part of the Pacific Pathways series, designed to increase readiness, bolster relationships, and develop interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Belen Saldana)