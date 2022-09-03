Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced manufacturing capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Maira Alvezdelima, a metal worker with Intermediate Repair Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, talks about Marine Corps tactical welding shop capabilities at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 2, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 834147
    VIRIN: 220309-M-PM375-519
    Filename: DOD_108851686
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced manufacturing capabilities, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welding
    metal worker
    3d MLG
    Intermediate Repair Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT