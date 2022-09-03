Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights n' Sounds: Kiriko Terrace

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamaall Liddell and Senior Airman Azaria Loyd

    AFN Tokyo

    See and listen to sights and sounds around Kiriko Terrace located in Tokyu Plaza Ginza, Tokyo. This free observation terrace offers a 184-foot view above Ginza Crossing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 23:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834145
    VIRIN: 220311-F-HS026-1001
    Filename: DOD_108851648
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights n' Sounds: Kiriko Terrace, by PO2 Jamaall Liddell and SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    DMA
    AFN Tokyo

