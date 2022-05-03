Ground Evacuation Drill joint training during Salaknib 2022: B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Soldiers with Fort Magsaysay Station Hospital, 7th Infantry Regiment, participate in a ground evacuation drill on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 5, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
