    Ground Evacuation Drill joint training during Salaknib 2022: B-Roll Package

    FORT MAGSASAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army Soldiers with Fort Magsaysay Station Hospital, 7th Infantry Regiment, participate in a ground evacuation drill on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 5, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834143
    VIRIN: 220310-A-KL951-0001
    PIN: 951
    Filename: DOD_108851641
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT MAGSASAY, PH

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

