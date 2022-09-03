Indonesian and U.S. Army Soldiers share rappel techniques. From Aussie rappel to free-fall, these Soldiers each had an opportunity to train on something new during the TNI/U.S. Army exchange. The Indonesian and US Army exchange is a two-week exercise focused on operating as a combined unit and sharing best practices for platoon-level tactics.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 00:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834133
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-GG370-799
|Filename:
|DOD_108851534
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indonesia and U.S. Army Rappel, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT