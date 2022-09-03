Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indonesia and U.S. Army Rappel

    INDONESIA

    03.09.2022

    Video by Maj. James Sheehan 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Indonesian and U.S. Army Soldiers share rappel techniques. From Aussie rappel to free-fall, these Soldiers each had an opportunity to train on something new during the TNI/U.S. Army exchange. The Indonesian and US Army exchange is a two-week exercise focused on operating as a combined unit and sharing best practices for platoon-level tactics.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 00:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834133
    VIRIN: 220309-A-GG370-799
    Filename: DOD_108851534
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ID

    This work, Indonesia and U.S. Army Rappel, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    indonesia
    recon
    rappel
    25th
    army
    usarmy
    2ibct
    tni
    tropiclightning
    25thinfantrydivision
    tniusexchange
    cicalengka

