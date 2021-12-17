Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOTG Sniper Course: 1/5 hones their lethality

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, participate in the 2021 Expeditionary Operations Training Group Sniper Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. The training was an evaluated course of fire requiring the Marines to learn high-level sniper skills in challenging conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 20:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834122
    VIRIN: 211217-M-GL438-1001
    Filename: DOD_108851342
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Sniper
    1/5
    III MEF
    EOTG
    Sniping

