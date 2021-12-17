EOTG Sniper Course: 1/5 hones their lethality

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, participate in the 2021 Expeditionary Operations Training Group Sniper Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. The training was an evaluated course of fire requiring the Marines to learn high-level sniper skills in challenging conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)