EOTG Sniper Course: 1/5 hones their lethality

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, participate in the 2021 Expeditionary Operations Training Group Sniper Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 12, 2021. The training was an evaluated course of fire requiring the Marines to learn high-level sniper skills in challenging conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
