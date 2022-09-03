Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soul Speak CH Shannon- Beautiful Mess

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Living life in the present is the closest we come to heaven here on earth. It is about capturing a moment. Not living for the moment, but living in the moment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834116
    VIRIN: 220309-O-CD868-3479
    Filename: DOD_108851278
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soul Speak CH Shannon- Beautiful Mess, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resilience
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT