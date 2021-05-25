Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Talks - NCO Talent Management

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is on NCO talent management initiatives. Determining the skills, knowledge and experience of our NCOs and placing them in the best position where they can do the most good. With special guest, SGM Robert Haynie.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 834096
    VIRIN: 210525-A-KQ181-604
    Filename: DOD_108851168
    Length: 00:17:22
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    This work, SMA Talks - NCO Talent Management, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO
    S-MAP
    Sergeant Major Assessment Program
    SMA Talks
    First Sergeant Talent Alignment Assessment

