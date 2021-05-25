SMA Talks - NCO Talent Management

SMA Talks is a monthly series where Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, discusses important topics that directly impact the day-to-day business of the U.S. Army. This month, our topic is on NCO talent management initiatives. Determining the skills, knowledge and experience of our NCOs and placing them in the best position where they can do the most good. With special guest, SGM Robert Haynie.
|05.25.2021
|03.09.2022 16:15
|Series
|834096
|210525-A-KQ181-604
|DOD_108851168
|00:17:22
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|0
|0
