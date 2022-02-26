Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoring Pearl Harbor

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Volunteers from around Oahu participated in a cleanup at Kapapuhi point park, Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2022. Groups from around Oahu got together with Malama Puuloa to restore the area near Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:01
    VIRIN: 220226-M-IO954-1001
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

