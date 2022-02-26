Restoring Pearl Harbor

Volunteers from around Oahu participated in a cleanup at Kapapuhi point park, Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2022. Groups from around Oahu got together with Malama Puuloa to restore the area near Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 16:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
