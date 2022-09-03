What Makes A Firefighter?

Tech. Sgt. Ashton Holloway, a 6th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services lead firefighters, talks about what it takes to be a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Holloway spoke about some of the values it takes to be successful at firefighting and about the reward of being a firefighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|834084
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-BQ943-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108851102
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
