    What Makes A Firefighter?

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ashton Holloway, a 6th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services lead firefighters, talks about what it takes to be a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Holloway spoke about some of the values it takes to be successful at firefighting and about the reward of being a firefighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834084
    VIRIN: 220308-F-BQ943-1000
    Filename: DOD_108851102
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Firefighters
    6th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fire Emergency Services
    6 ARW

