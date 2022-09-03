What Makes A Firefighter?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Ashton Holloway, a 6th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services lead firefighters, talks about what it takes to be a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Holloway spoke about some of the values it takes to be successful at firefighting and about the reward of being a firefighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)