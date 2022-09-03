Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) Unveils the newly updated WRNMMC Museum, during a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the medical center.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|834078
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108851044
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 220309-N-EC642-1001, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT