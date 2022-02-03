B-roll of Vermont Air and Army National Guardsmen assisting the state of Vermont with three key missions at a Strategic National Stockpile warehouse in Vermont, Feb. 8, 2022. These three key missions are, in order of sequence, management and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, organization and distribution of medical supplies, and the building and distribution of COVID-19 test kits.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834072
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-FV499-394
|Filename:
|DOD_108850861
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Air and Army National Guardsmen assisting the state of Vermont at SNS Warehouse, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT