    Vermont Air and Army National Guardsmen assisting the state of Vermont at SNS Warehouse

    VT, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    B-roll of Vermont Air and Army National Guardsmen assisting the state of Vermont with three key missions at a Strategic National Stockpile warehouse in Vermont, Feb. 8, 2022. These three key missions are, in order of sequence, management and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, organization and distribution of medical supplies, and the building and distribution of COVID-19 test kits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834072
    VIRIN: 220302-F-FV499-394
    Filename: DOD_108850861
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: VT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Air and Army National Guardsmen assisting the state of Vermont at SNS Warehouse, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Strategic National Stockpile
    COVID-19
    SNS Warehouse

