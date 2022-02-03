Vermont Air and Army National Guardsmen assisting the state of Vermont at SNS Warehouse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Vermont Air and Army National Guardsmen assisting the state of Vermont with three key missions at a Strategic National Stockpile warehouse in Vermont, Feb. 8, 2022. These three key missions are, in order of sequence, management and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, organization and distribution of medical supplies, and the building and distribution of COVID-19 test kits.