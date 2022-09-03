Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Committee Discusses Security in Indo-Pacific Region, Part 3

    03.09.2022

    The House Armed Services Committee meets to discuss national security challenges and U.S. military activity in the Indo-Pacific region. Witnesses include: Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs; Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 13:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 834065
    Filename: DOD_108850746
    Length: 00:33:17
    Location: US

