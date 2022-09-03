The House Armed Services Committee meets to discuss national security challenges and U.S. military activity in the Indo-Pacific region. Witnesses include: Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs; Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 13:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|834064
|Filename:
|DOD_108850745
|Length:
|01:03:05
|Location:
|US
This work, House Committee Discusses Security in Indo-Pacific Region, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
