    "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" read by COL Valeria Johnson

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 11:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 834052
    VIRIN: 220224-O-LJ922-537
    Filename: DOD_108850577
    Length: 00:13:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" read by COL Valeria Johnson, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSA

