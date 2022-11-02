20220211 – B-roll of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade hosting a customer acquisition education conference with interviews from Military Deputy Director, 414th CSB MAJ Matthew Kindig and GPC Area Coordinator, 414th CSB Jonathon Williams
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 10:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|834038
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-DR527-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108850443
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20220211-VIC-414th CSB Aquisition Education Conference, by SPC Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
