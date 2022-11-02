Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20220211-VIC-414th CSB Aquisition Education Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    20220211 – B-roll of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade hosting a customer acquisition education conference with interviews from Military Deputy Director, 414th CSB MAJ Matthew Kindig and GPC Area Coordinator, 414th CSB Jonathon Williams

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 834038
    VIRIN: 220211-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108850443
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20220211-VIC-414th CSB Aquisition Education Conference, by SPC Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Administrative
    Mission Readiness
    Procurements
    Contracting Support Brigade
    Contracting Solutions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT