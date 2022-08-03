Patriot Missile Engagements During the Invasion of Iraq (2003)

This piece describes some of the PATRIOT Missile engagements during the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The narrator goes into detail about a few of the engagements and their significance.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|834029
|VIRIN:
|220308-A-MF443-201
|Filename:
|DOD_108850346
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
