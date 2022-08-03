Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Missile Engagements During the Invasion of Iraq (2003)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    03.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    This piece describes some of the PATRIOT Missile engagements during the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The narrator goes into detail about a few of the engagements and their significance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 834029
    VIRIN: 220308-A-MF443-201
    Filename: DOD_108850346
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Missile Engagements During the Invasion of Iraq (2003), by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    Air Defense Artillery
    History
    Iraq
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT