Steel Blizzard 2022

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade alongside Italian soldiers from the 3rd Alpini Regiment conduct an integrated marksmanship range during Exercise Steel Blizzard at Pian dell’Alpe in Usseaux, Italy on Feb. 15, 2022.



Exercise Steel Blizzard is an Italian Army-hosted multinational mountain and arctic warfare training exercise. Three reconnaissance platoons from the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in a three-phase training regimen with the 3rd Alpini Regiment to expand force capabilities by learning how to shoot, move, and operate in mountainous and arctic conditions. Over the course of the training, these paratroopers learn different methods of skiing and traversing mountains, engaging in combat while skiing and operating alongside the Alpini, culminating in a validation exercise against opposing forces in a mountainous environment. This training plays a key role in further developing the relationship, interoperability and mission capabilities of both forces.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi)