    Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Nathan Schaffer

    EASTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Schaffer, a Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, shares his story on what motivations drove him to join the MDARNG. This video was filmed at BG Louis G. Smith Armory in Easton, Maryland, on Oct. 9, 2020. Schaffer's operation area for recruiting is located in Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, and Dorchester County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 834024
    VIRIN: 201009-Z-OV020-001
    Filename: DOD_108850290
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: EASTON, MD, US 

    This work, Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Nathan Schaffer, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Get to Know Your Recruiter

