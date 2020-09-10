Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Nathan Schaffer

Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Schaffer, a Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer, assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, shares his story on what motivations drove him to join the MDARNG. This video was filmed at BG Louis G. Smith Armory in Easton, Maryland, on Oct. 9, 2020. Schaffer's operation area for recruiting is located in Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, and Dorchester County, Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
