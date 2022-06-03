Defending the Bay

The 6th SFS marine patrol unit is the only 24/7 operated unit in the U.S. Air Force defending over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from potential outside threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
