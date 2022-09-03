Sgt. Jacob Rodriguez, Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team training chief, speaks about the ladder and dive training portion of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 in Mombasa, Kenya. Cutlass Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East African coastal regions.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 08:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|834016
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-AV821-675
|Filename:
|DOD_108850086
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MOMBASA, KE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cutlass Express 2022- VBSS Ladder Training-Social Media, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT