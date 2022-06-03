Formerly the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the 378th EAMXS along with it’s KC-10 Extenders and E-3 Sentries relocated permanently to PSAB.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 05:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834007
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-GE882-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849968
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New aircraft, Airmen arrive at PSAB, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
