    New aircraft, Airmen arrive at PSAB

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Formerly the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the 378th EAMXS along with it’s KC-10 Extenders and E-3 Sentries relocated permanently to PSAB.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 05:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834007
    VIRIN: 220306-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108849968
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SA

    This work, New aircraft, Airmen arrive at PSAB, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    308th EAMXS

