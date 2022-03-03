Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing Efforts

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Staton, 351st Air Refuelling Squadron senior enlisted leader, operates the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker from 100th Air Refuelling Wing stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, over Eastern Europe, Mar. 3rd, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834006
    VIRIN: 220303-F-FY723-794
    Filename: DOD_108849965
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing Efforts, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USAFE
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    100th Air Refueling Wing

