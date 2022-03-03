U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Staton, 351st Air Refuelling Squadron senior enlisted leader, operates the boom pod of a KC-135 Stratotanker from 100th Air Refuelling Wing stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to refuel F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, over Eastern Europe, Mar. 3rd, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834006
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-FY723-794
|Filename:
|DOD_108849965
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th ARW supports NATO Air Policing Efforts, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
