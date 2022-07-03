Team PSAB welcomes the 378th EAMXS

The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing welcomed the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in a Unit Activation Ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, March 8, 2022.
Formerly the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the 378th EAMXS along with it’s KC-10 Extenders and E-3 Sentries relocated permanently to PSAB.
