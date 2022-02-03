Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    512th Field Hospital Field training Exercise

    GERMANY

    03.02.2022

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldier with the 512th Field Hospital conduct a field training
    exercise in preparation of Defender 23 at Rhine Ordnance Barrack, Germany
    March 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 05:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 834002
    VIRIN: 220309-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_108849920
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 512th Field Hospital Field training Exercise, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    target_news_europe

