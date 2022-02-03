U.S. Soldier with the 512th Field Hospital conduct a field training
exercise in preparation of Defender 23 at Rhine Ordnance Barrack, Germany
March 3, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 05:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|834002
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-RD023-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108849920
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 512th Field Hospital Field training Exercise, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
