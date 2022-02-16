U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander, Col. Matthew Gomlak and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Barea, the USAG Italy EOA talk about Medal of Honor Recipients Melvin Morris and William Maud Bryant in honor of Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833992
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-HJ965-998
|Filename:
|DOD_108849868
|Length:
|00:13:03
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3 Minute Slowdown Episode 6, by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS
