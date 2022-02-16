Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 Minute Slowdown Episode 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander, Col. Matthew Gomlak and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Barea, the USAG Italy EOA talk about Medal of Honor Recipients Melvin Morris and William Maud Bryant in honor of Black History Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 04:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833992
    VIRIN: 220216-A-HJ965-998
    Filename: DOD_108849868
    Length: 00:13:03
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 Minute Slowdown Episode 6, by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Medal of Honor
    Black History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT