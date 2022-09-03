U.S. Marines with Intermediate Repair Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, create tools and equipment using advanced manufacturing at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 2, 2022. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833982
|VIRIN:
|220309-M-PM375-420
|Filename:
|DOD_108849755
|Length:
|00:11:46
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Advanced manufacturing capabilities, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
