Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced manufacturing capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Intermediate Repair Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, create tools and equipment using advanced manufacturing at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 2, 2022. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 03:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833982
    VIRIN: 220309-M-PM375-420
    Filename: DOD_108849755
    Length: 00:11:46
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced manufacturing capabilities, by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welding
    metal worker
    machinist
    3d MLG
    TBD
    Intermediate Repair Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT