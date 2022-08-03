Spartans rehearse MEDEVAC during JPMRC 22-02

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spartan Paratroopers from the 725th Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” and air crews from the 1st Battalion, 52d Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), conduct a MEDEVAC rehearsal in preparation for Joint Pacific Readiness Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 8, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.